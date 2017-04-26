Where You Live Could Impact Healthcare Costs

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is an issue that is becoming increasingly noticeable as studies are performed looking at ways to reduce hospital costs.

Where you live has a direct impact on how expensive your care might be.

A new report in JAMA Internal Medicine finds that hospital-based primary care practices in larger cities are more likely to make referrals to specialists and order expensive imaging and other

unneeded tests for patients with common conditions than do their colleagues in community-based practices.

The researchers found that practice location, rather than practice ownership, is the driving factor behind the disparity.

In addition, those who saw a hospital-based practice that was not primary care had even more expensive tests ordered, as well as an increased number of tests.

In recent years, hospitals have been hiring physicians and the concern is if there is subtle or even direct pressure to encourage physicians to order tests