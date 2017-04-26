Student Finds Corn Ear Worm In High School Cafeteria Lunch

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A high school student in northeastern Pennsylvania got more than he bargained for in his cafeteria lunch.
The Hughesville High School student found a worm in his popcorn chicken bowl he was about to eat.
The East Lycoming School District said it was a corn ear worm and that they have stopped serving that particular lunch at school.
“Honestly, I think that’s disgusting,” said junior Dylan Lawson.
“I just saw a picture about it during sixth period. Just thought it was really disgusting,” said senior Dalton Clarkson.
The school district says it has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture since they supply the school with chicken through a federal program.