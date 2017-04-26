After Tuesday’s Rainout, Phillies Go For Fifth Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Marlins will try, once again, to open their series at Citizens Bank Park. The two teams were rained out last night.
Phillies will be looking for a fifth-straight win. Last we saw the Phils, they were completing a weekend sweep of the Braves in South Philadelphia on Sunday. This winning streak has improved the Phils to 9-9 on the season.
Miami comes to town 10-8 and the Marlins have won two in a row.
RHP Vince Velasquez will get the start for the Phillies. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. He is coming off his best start of the season last week in New York when he allowed three runs in six innings in a no decision against the Mets. Velasquez started that outing with five shutout innings before allowing a three-run home run in the sixth.
The Marlins will counter with LHP Wei-Yin Chen. He is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He was dominant in his last appearance, pitching seven no-hit innings in a win over Seattle.
Here is the lineup tonight vs. Chen:
1. Cesar Hernandez 2B
2. Aaron Altherr LF
3. Odubel Herrera CF
4. Maikel Franco 3B
5. Tommy Joseph 1B
6. Michael Saunders RF
7. Cameron Rupp C
8. Freddy Galvis SS
9. Vince Velasquez P
KYW’s Matt Leon checked in with CSNPhilly.com’s Corey Seidman to talk about this surge for the Phils.
Matt also spoke with the play-by-play voice of Miami, Glenn Geffner (prior to Tuesday’s rainout) to get a scout on the 2017 Marlins.