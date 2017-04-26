After Tuesday’s Rainout, Phillies Go For Fifth Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Marlins will try, once again, to open their series at Citizens Bank Park. The two teams were rained out last night.

Phillies will be looking for a fifth-straight win. Last we saw the Phils, they were completing a weekend sweep of the Braves in South Philadelphia on Sunday. This winning streak has improved the Phils to 9-9 on the season.

Miami comes to town 10-8 and the Marlins have won two in a row.

RHP Vince Velasquez will get the start for the Phillies. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. He is coming off his best start of the season last week in New York when he allowed three runs in six innings in a no decision against the Mets. Velasquez started that outing with five shutout innings before allowing a three-run home run in the sixth.

The Marlins will counter with LHP Wei-Yin Chen. He is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He was dominant in his last appearance, pitching seven no-hit innings in a win over Seattle.

Here is the lineup tonight vs. Chen:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Aaron Altherr LF

3. Odubel Herrera CF

4. Maikel Franco 3B

5. Tommy Joseph 1B

6. Michael Saunders RF

7. Cameron Rupp C

8. Freddy Galvis SS

9. Vince Velasquez P

KYW’s Matt Leon checked in with CSNPhilly.com’s Corey Seidman to talk about this surge for the Phils.

Matt also spoke with the play-by-play voice of Miami, Glenn Geffner (prior to Tuesday’s rainout) to get a scout on the 2017 Marlins.