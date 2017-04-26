Parking Gets Tougher With New NFL Draft Restrictions In Place

By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: nfl draft, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft is one day away and there are now fewer spots to park near the Art Museum.

It hasn’t been a walk in the park for those looking to park in recent weeks. Sonny, who lives in apartments near the Art Museum says, “I just pretty much drive around or take an Uber if I need to.”

New restrictions on top of the ones put in place earlier in the month include:

Winter Street between 20th and 22nd.

21st between the Parkway and Race.

22nd between Winter and Spring Garden, and Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th Streets.

Now, on 20th Street between Vine and Callowhill – drivers can’t park on the east side of the street.

These restrictions, along with most of the road closures, are in effect until Monday.

