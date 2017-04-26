Malcolm Jenkins Foundation To Host Draft Party At XFINITY Live Thursday Night

Developing: Del. State Trooper Shot, Killed | Suspect Barricaded Inside Home | VIDEO: Procession Of Trooper's Body

April 26, 2017 8:55 PM By Joseph Santoliquito
By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Eagles’ Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins will be hosting an NFL Draft party Thursday that is open to the public, at the Victory Beer Hall in XFINITY Live to benefit the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, in conjunction with the Thuvio Executive Club.

“We’re excited about this and that the draft is here in Philadelphia,” said Gwen Jenkins, Malcolm’s mom and the President of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation. “Malcolm has made Philadelphia his home. The funds raised from this event will help the Summer Steam program we launched last summer. We’re expanding that program. Last year was a pilot program with 25 kids, and this year it’s grown to 75 kids that will be part of a six-week summer program hosted by Drexel.”

Tickets are $100. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event runs until 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Pro Bowl Safety, Malcolm Jenkins teams up with Thuzio Executive Club for the Big Night Game Watch at Victory Beer Hall, in Philadelphia, PA.

Guests will watch the prime time, 1st round NFL Draft alongside legendary athletes in an upscale bar setting with refreshments provided.

The event will include live and silent auctions; a moderator Q & A with Malcolm Jenkins. All proceeds benefit The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

