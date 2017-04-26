Hey Alexa, Do These Jeans Make Me Look Fat?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon’s digital assistant can stream news and music and control connected home appliances. Now, Alexa is trying her hand as a personal stylist.

“I’m Too Sexy…”

Do YOUR little turn right in your room, as Echo Look sizes you up.

It sits on your vanity table or attaches to the wall. A voice-controlled camera with LED lighting captures head-to-toe in still photos or video.

See what you look like from behind. Keep track of your outfits. Share what you’re wearing on social media.

Can’t decide which getup is on trend? Ask Alexa for a Style Check, trained by machine learning and what Amazon describes as “fashion specialists,” taking into account “fit, color, styling, and season.” It offers a percentage-based gauge, telling you those flared jeans and graphic T-shirt are so in right now, while that corset is best left to a Downton Abbey theme party.

For now, you need to request an invitation to buy Echo Look — for $200.