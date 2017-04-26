Eagles Players, Animal Shelter Team Up For Puppy Bowl Draft Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of attention on Philadelphia this week for the NFL Draft. Some Eagles players and an NFL hopeful took some time out to raise awareness for shelter dog adoptions.

In a fun football draft theme event at Morris Animal Refuge, Philadelphia Eagles players Ron Brooks, Mychal Kendricks, Najee Goode, and Terrell Watson participated in Animal Planet’s “Road To Puppy Bowl Draft” adoption event. NFL hopeful Dion Dawkins, a graduate of Temple University, also got involved.

“I’m a big dog lover,” Dawkins said. “Even when I was in college I would always go to the dog shelter and I would also go with my girlfriend, and we would always go and just look at the dogs.”

Joann Maurer of South Philadelphia was at the event. Her dog died a couple of weeks ago — and she was approved to take one of 16 available puppies.

McDevitt: Maybe this will ease your pain a little bit?

“She has all ready done it. She’s done it, yes she has,” Maurer said. [Talking to puppy] “You are going to be a part of the household aren’t you?”

Animal Planet paid for all of the fees.