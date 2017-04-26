Crews Scramble To Finish Setting Up For NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rain Tuesday night slowed down progress on the Ben Franklin Parkway and now crews are kicking it into overdrive to get everything ready for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

All of the building is done, the stage is set. On Wednesday, crews were coloring in all the details to make the event shine.

“This place changes by the minute,” said NFL VP of Events Mary Pat Augenthaller.

She says they will definitely be ready on time — and she hopes this will be an experience fans never forget.

“There’s a lot of fun to be had here,” Augenthaller said. “You can punt, pass, kick, catch, get a free autograph. You can shop in the store. There are photo opportunities.”

Including with the Lombardi Trophy and a meet and greet with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Fans can also run a 40 and measure their vertical leap.

“This is football heaven dreamt up on Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” Augenthaller said.

Gates open to the Fan Experience at noon Thursday.