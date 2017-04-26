Police Department Using Death Of Former CBS3 Intern To Talk About Dangers Of Distracted Driving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A California police department is using the tragic death of a former CBS3 intern to talk about the dangers of distracted driving.
Throughout Wednesday, the Azusa Police Department is sharing the story of Casey Feldman’s last day on Twitter, by speaking from her perspective.
“The social media team worked on this project with the girl’s parents, who fully support the department’s efforts in drawing attention to the senseless killing of their daughter,” the department said.
Feldman, a former intern at CBS3 in 2009, was killed on July 17, 2009, by a distracted driver. She was struck in a crosswalk on her way to her summer job as a waitress in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Feldman was a senior at Fordham University at the time and was studying to become a journalist.
Following her death, her family set up The Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation which provides “financial support to individuals, groups, and institutions whose interests and goals align with those of Casey.”
