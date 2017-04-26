Ambler Man Convicted In Shooting Deaths Of Mother, Boyfriend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 20-year-old Ambler man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of his mother and her boyfriend while they slept.

Joshua Trunk held his head in his hands as the judge handed down consecutive life sentences, mandatory as Trunk was convicted on two counts of first degree murder.

Trunk is convicted of shooting and killing his mother, Janice Trunk and her boyfriend, Kevin Smith, last July in what prosecutor Ed McCann calls execution-style, cold-blooded murders, pointing to evidence that Trunk put the gun against his mother’s forehead while she slept and pulled the trigger.

“Testimony suggested that the male victim Kevin Smith actually raised his head up and he was shot,” McCann said. “So it’s a horrible, horrible crime and he clearly deserves the sentence he got here today.”

Prosecutors say Trunk was mad at his mother after she had checked him in to Eagleville Hospital to deal with drug addiction.

Police never found the murder weapon, but they used cellphone records to connect him to what they say was an illegal purchase of a gun the day before the murders, and a trip into Philadelphia immediately after the shootings to dispose of the gun.

Trunk’s attorney says they will appeal.