BREAKING: US Judge Blocks Trump's Order To Cut Off Funding To Sanctuary Cities

Authorities: Veteran Tied Service Dog To Tree, Shot It 5 Times

April 25, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Dog, Veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.

Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the dog to a wooded area where Rollins shot the dog at close range. The dog was buried in a shallow grave.

The newspaper reports the soldier was also charged with cruelty to animals.

Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff’s office spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia