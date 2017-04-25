‘Too Tall’ Ballerina Lands On Her Feet With New Dance Company

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ballerina considered to be too tall by the Pennsylvania Ballet, and let go, has landed on her toes nicely.

She’s heading to a new company in Charleston, South Carolina that says it welcomes diversity.

The American National Ballet will open its first season next fall, and the Charleston company’s first announced principal dancer is Sara Michelle Murawski.

“I fell in love with their whole mission, and everything that they believe in,” Murawski said.

The 25-year-old Murawski was wooed as a principal dancer for the Pennsylvania Ballet this season, but a day after her final performance as the Sugar Plum Fairy in January, she was told her contract would not be renewed.

At just over 5’10”, she says it’s a shame that management got hung up on her “tallness.”

“There’s so much more to this beautiful art form,” she said.

Murawski says the Charleston company embraces her athleticism, aesthetic, and long lines.

“We want you for your dance, your talent, and who you are as a person,” she said.

She says they impressed upon her the notion of getting feedback from the artists and dance audiences.

“That’s what makes masterpieces,” she said.

Her contract with the Pa Ballet runs out in May.