Suspect Caught On Video Doing Stretches In Parking Lot Before Robbing Dunkin’ Donuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect who robbed a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ Donuts was caught on video stretching in the parking lot before committing the crime.
Before entering the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4701 North Broad Street shortly before 7 a.m. on April 22, the suspect is seen doing stretches right before walking in.
Police say the suspect jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and said, “You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.”
The suspect made off with $334 inside a blue shopping bag and was last seen going east through the parking lot, before going north on Old York Road.
No injuries were reported and no shots were fired during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with a medium athletic build, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, black ski mask, latex gloves and armed with a handgun.
If anyone has any information about this crime or this suspect, you can contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.