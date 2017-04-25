State Of The Art Senior Rec Center Opens In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Central North Philadelphia ribbon cutting, nearly two decades in the making, gives senior citizens a recreation center to finally call their own.

Edith Lolly says the new state of the art, 10,000 square foot, Martin Luther King Older Adult Center on 21st and Cecil B. Moore was a long time coming.

“Let me tell you how long it was, I was still working when they were still trying to get this building,” she said. “We were the only older adult center which did not have their own stand alone building.”

The facility boasts a lunchroom, kitchen, classrooms, fitness center, computers, and much more.

“We have arrived. We can now run with the big dogs,” said Lolly.

It's a celebration at the new $3.4 million dollar state of the art senior center in North Phila. Find out all about it on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/CS7ggOmduC — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) April 25, 2017

City council president Daryl Clark was left in awe when he got a glimpse of the completed project that sits in the right in the middle of his district.

“This is probably one of the most significant developments that I’ve had the pleasure to work with in my tenure as councilman,” said Clark.

Mayor Jim Kenney says this facility epitomizes what he wants to do community centers around the city.

“Our argument on rebuild is embodied in this building, that we can take a vacant lot or dilapidated building, and turn it into something that’s vibrant for the community,” said Kenney.

Officials say the project only took less than a year to complete, and cost roughly $4.3 million.