Police: Murder Case Cracked When Wife’s FitBit Logged Steps After Husband Said She Died

ELLINGTON, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.
Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.
Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.
The Hartford Courant reports police found out Richard Dabate also had a pregnant girlfriend at the time of his wife’s death.
Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Courant that his client maintains his innocence.
