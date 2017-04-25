Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested On Child Porn Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A police officer is facing charges after authorities say a 3-year veteran with the Philadelphia Police Department was in possession of child porn.
The investigation began last March when police discovered an IP address that downloaded child pornography.
That IP address was registered to a residence on the 3300 block North 15th Street.
Police say they later learned that Philadelphia Police Officer Emmanuel Folly resided at that location with his parents.
After further investigation of the devices, it was determined that Officer Folly was the owner of the laptop computer and child pornography was recovered from that device.
Folly, who’s been on the force for three years, surrendered himself to the the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit on Tuesday.
He is being charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography; sexual abuse of children and dissemination of child pornography.