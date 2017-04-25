Main Line Hardware Store Says It Is Closing Shop After More Than 90 Years

April 25, 2017 7:33 PM By Steve Tawa
BRYN MAWR, Pa (CBS) — One of the last of its kind, a neighborhood hardware store, will be closing its’ doors.

Suburban Hardware on Lancaster Ave in the heart of Bryn Mawr has been an institution on the Main Line for more than 90 years.

Long-time co-owner 66-year-old Charlie Waters, has no heir apparent.

He’s been working there since he was 17-years-old.

“I had to sweep the back stairs, he said. “The owner said if you do a good job, then we’ll talk about a job for you.”

His son went a different direction, becoming a mechanical engineer, and there were no takers when the business was up for sale.

Customer Rollin is sad to say so long.

“I asked them, what are we going to do without you?”

Waters says while those big chain stores attract consumers looking for big ticket items, leaving the scraps for old school hardware stores, like Suburban, the neighborhood institutions “know their repeat customers, who like to be waited on.”

When asked what he thinks will become of the space Waters said, “If I had to guess, a restaurant.”

