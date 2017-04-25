Kelly Osbourne On The Death Of Joan Rivers: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over It’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Reality television star and the daughter of rock star Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 for the release of her book, There Is No F*cking Secret, and discussed her relationship with comedian Joan Rivers, who died in 2014, saying she still has still not fully recovered from the loss.

“That woman loved me and took a chance on me in a way that no one I’ve ever worked with has and she became more than just my mentor. She became the grandmother I’ve always wanted and never had and one of my best friends. To be honest with you, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

Osbourne revealed that she never expected to gain the level of stardom that she has from appearing on The Osbournes or the plot lines to ever even focus on her.

“I didn’t think the show was going to be of anything to do with me and my brother. I thought it was more my dad. My dad’s, like, the icon. My dad’s Ozzy Osbourne. My mom’s Sharon Osbourne. I didn’t think it was going to be about me. I was just so excited that I was going to be on MTV.”

She also said she’s happy for her mother and the success and satisfaction she has found co-hosting The Talk.

“It’s one of my favorite things she’s ever decided to do because my mom has always worked with men and to be on a panel every morning with four of your, now, best female friends, and laugh and have fun, she just has the best time. They all have the best time on that show.”

