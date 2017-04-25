How A Marathon Can Impact Those Outside Of The Race

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are training for marathon season but, according to a new report from the New England Journal of Medicine, we often think of risks to runners but we often ignore those living close to the race.

Marathons are tied to an increased risk of death for older non-participants who suffer heart attacks and other life-threatening medical episodes.

Problems with ambulance routing resulting from street closures might seem the obvious explanation, but there are other issues.

The study showed an average 4.4 minute delay in getting to a hospital when transported by ambulance on race days compared with non-race days due to road closures.

This delay probably wasn’t the main driver of the marathon-related mortality increase identified in the study. Rather, delays among those seeking treatment who were not transported to hospitals in ambulances may largely explain the findings.

Nearly a quarter of minor cardiac arrest patients in the study did not arrive at hospitals by ambulance.