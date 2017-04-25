Franklin Square Park Prepares For Upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giant dragons, pandas and monkeys are just some of the colorful Chinese lanterns being assembled inside Franklin Square Park, for the annual Chinese Lantern Festival starting next month.

A crane lifted a head of a dragon lantern on to its body, which is more than 20 feet high and 200 feet long, as crews were securing lines to hold the creation into place.

Amy Needle is the President & CEO of Historic Philadelphia Inc. the organization that oversees programming for Franklin Square Park.

She says artisans from China have been in Philadelphia for a month creating displays for the lantern festival.

“These creatures weren’t just shipped here from China, people were here as they are now hand crafting them building the structures out of a steel base then covering them with silk, then hand painting them.”

There will be more than 1,500 individual sculptures making up 29 illuminated lantern displays at this year’s lantern festival.

The festival runs May 9 – June 11, and for ticket information visit www.historicphiladelphia.org.