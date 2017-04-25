Draft Day: End Of A Long Road To The NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–For players draft day is the end of a long road to the NFL. We’re not talking about all the games, workouts and practices. We’re talking about the poking, prodding and interviewing by NFL personnel departments around the league.

“They measure everything,” says Tanoh Kpassagnon. “The biggest poking, prodding is at the combine. They check everything, they go through your whole medical history because they are investing millions of dollars in you so they need to know what they are investing in and they try to see what kind of person you are because they know what kind of football player you are from your film.”

Tanoh Kpassagnon is a 6’7”, 290 pound defensive end from Villanova. He is expected to be picked anywhere from the end of the 1st round to the 3rd. But he himself never has to look-up draft projections.

“My friends back home they’ll text me like, ‘Oh this guy has you going here or this guy’ all the mock drafts, all that. It’s a bunch of peoples’ opinion,” Kpassagnon said.

While being drafted is a thrill for any player, outside of the top handful of picks, very few know exactly where they’re headed.

“It is kind of weird to not know exactly where you are going to go,” says Kpassagnon says. “You could end up all the way across the country. You could end up right across the street if I end up on the Eagles but it’s really a crapshoot.”

Tanoh says that he’ll be excited to hear his name called, but mostly he’ll just be excited to have all of this behind him.

“It’s really awesome just to know that I’m finally, gonna know where I am and gonna know where I’m gonna play football. So, I can finally just start playing football. Since the season ending it’s been just training and preparing for this moment, literally this moment,” said Kpassagnon.