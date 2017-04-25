Owner Of Shuttered Day Care Charged After Baby Dies On First Day

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found unresponsive last year on her first day at the facility.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Tuesday that a grand jury approved child endangerment charges against Sharon Ballek, the owner of the now-closed Sharon’s Day Care in Lehigh Township.
In ordering the criminal probe, Morganelli noted regulators’ concluded the girl was placed face down for her nap, a violation of day care regulations.
McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive after being left unsupervised for 25 minutes and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A coroner concluded the cause of death was “sudden unexpected infant death.”
A phone listing for Ballek rang unanswered Tuesday. No attorney information was available.
