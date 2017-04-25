Burlington County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

LUMBERTON, NJ (CBS) — A Burlington County man is facing charges after more than 100 videos of child pornography were found on his personal computer.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office says 26-year old Domenic Pereira of Lumberton was taken into custody Friday at a retail store where he works in Mount Laurel.
Authorities say an investigation by the county’s high tech crimes unit found an image of a nude, pre-pubescent girl allegedly uploaded by Pereira.
During a search of his Stuyvesant Drive home, investigators found a laptop which contained dozens of child pornography videos.
Pereira is being charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children, and will face trial at a later date.