Burlington County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

April 25, 2017 11:31 AM By Dan Wing

LUMBERTON, NJ (CBS) — A Burlington County man is facing charges after more than 100 videos of child pornography were found on his personal computer.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office says 26-year old Domenic Pereira of Lumberton was taken into custody Friday at a retail store where he works in Mount Laurel.

Authorities say an investigation by the county’s high tech crimes unit found an image of a nude, pre-pubescent girl allegedly uploaded by Pereira.

During a search of his Stuyvesant Drive home, investigators found a laptop which contained dozens of child pornography videos.

Pereira is being charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children, and will face trial at a later date.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia