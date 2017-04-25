Berkeley College Republicans: University Bending The Rules To Limit Conservatives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Naweed Tahmas, the External Vice-President of the Berkeley College Republicans expressed his frustration with the University of California at Berkeley and the campus police for refusing to accommodate a scheduled appearance from conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter that was canceled after the threat of protests.

Tahmas, who officially invited Coulter to the the university, told Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that they believe the school is holding conservatives to a different standard than they have previously for more liberal speakers.

“They’ve had actually, Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico, who got the chance to speak past the curfew that Berkeley has set on high profile speakers. So, Berkeley has imposed this arbitrary curfew on the Berkeley College Republicans. They said this is called the ‘high profile speakers’ policy and high profile speakers cannot speak past 3pm. However, Vicente Fox, former President of Mexico, had the chance to speak well past the curfew and the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Bill Clinton also had the chance to speak past the curfew. It shows that this policy is used in a very subjective manner.”

He rejected the explanation that the speech originally had to be cancelled and then moved for safety concerns, saying that is a responsibility the school must fulfill.

“The question is on them. The burden is on them on why they’re not doing this and I suggested to UCPD, do not allow any masked agitators to step foot on campus, as is California law, but they have chosen not to listen.”

Tahmas claims to have the support of law enforcement in the community and pins the blame for inaction on senior officials.

“The police officers are frustrated. The rank and file officers are completely against it. It’s the Chief of Police, in my opinion, and the Captain of the police that are making their job tougher than it should be. They want to be involved in taking a more active approach.”

