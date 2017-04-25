Anti-Semitic Crime Numbers Surge, Philly Expert Weighs In On Why

April 25, 2017 9:00 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From tombstone vandalism, to harassment, and threats Anti-Semitic hate crimes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey see a double digit surge according to a national audit, and a local expert weighs in about the possible reasons behind the uptick.

Jeremy Bannett with the The Anti-Defamation League says in 2016 there was a 34 percent jump in Anti-Semitic hate crimes around the country.

“We’ve had a 14 percent increase in New Jersey, and a 56 percent increase in Pennsylvania,” said Bannett.

ALSO READ: New Survey Finds 65 Percent Of Us Are Losing Sleep For The Same Reason

He says the numbers for this year are on pace to surpass 2016.

Bannett says that over the years, they’ve noticed several reasons for upticks in Anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“We’ve found that at times of political uncertainty, social unrest, down turns in the economy, or when Isreal’s involved in a major war that sort of thing, that Anti-Semitic incidents tend to spike,” he said.

Bannett adds that the ADL has tracked Anti-Semitic crimes across the country since 1979, and the most violent year to date was 1994 where there were 2,066 incidents.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia