Pennsylvania Amnesty Program Offers Relief From Delinquent State Taxes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you owe back Pennsylvania state taxes, you’re in luck. There’s an amnesty program in place, but not for long.
The tax amnesty program runs through June 19. Dan Hassell, Acting Secretary of Revenue, says individuals and businesses taking part will have all penalties waived along with half the interest owed. The Commonwealth is owed nearly $3.5 billion in back taxes.
“After the end of the program there will be new penalties added to accounts for people who haven’t come forward,” Hassell said. “There will be a new 5% penalty added and we intend to redouble our collection efforts.
This is just the third time Pennsylvania has offered tax amnesty. The last time was in 2010.