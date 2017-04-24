Congressman Pat Meehan: Tax Reform Dependent On Savings From Health Care Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan, who represents the commonwealth’s 7th District, spoke with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in the White House, saying the next step in his legislative agenda depends on whether the administration can muster the votes to successfully pass a redesigned health care law following last month’s failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s one thing in Washington, is you’ve got to count. They’re going to look to see whether this, as anything, has changed the dynamic. They were well short of the ability to get to yes on the vote before the break. The president wants to re-introduce this, but it’s going to depend on whether minds have been changed in any way, shape or form and it’s important because it relates to the second big potential issue, which is tax reform. Part of tax reform is going to be dependent on whether there’s any savings that come from health care.”

Overall, Meehan said the first 100 days have featured hits mixed with misses, but thinks it is imperative to have more of Trump’s nominees confirmed to their positions.

“Gorsuch, across the line, tremendous, really well done. Being definitive, but proportional in reaction to Syria, very well done. Demonstrating a willingness to deal with world leaders, I think in a more presidential capacity, growing strongly in that front. The issues have been, I think, a slow start and being a little too impetuous with the tweets, which weren’t necessary now that he’s the president. He controls the message and I think, sometimes, he steps in his own way and the Senate has really made it difficult on him because they’re not appointing the people that he needs, not only in secretary positions, but people don’t realize those undersecretaries and the people that actually roll their sleeves up and do the work that have all been held up.”

