NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Convicted Cop Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal Has Hearing In Hopes To Overturn Previously Denied Appeals

April 24, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Faulkner, Mumia Abu Jamal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is one of the highest profile cases ever heard in the city of Philadelphia as Mumia Abu-Jamal had a court hearing Monday in hopes to overturn appeals that were previously denied.

Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

Demonstrators have been outside the Criminal Justice Center and inside the courtroom all morning as the hearing has wrapped up.

The hearing is a new post-conviction relief act petition, which is essentially an indirect appeal of his 1982 murder conviction. All of Abu-Jamal’s appeals have been exhausted.

Demonstrators are hoping the hearing will result in a court overturning all of that state Supreme Court decisions from 1995 through 2008.

“This is the first time that one of his appeals his actually being heard in a proper sense,” said demonstrator Zayid Muhammad.

The post-conviction relief act petition cites bias and conflict of interest.

The judge who denied Abu-Jamal’s appeals was the senior assistant district attorney during his trial.

Demonstrators are hoping the court rules in Abu-Jamal’s favor so his case could eventually be retried.

“Our long term goal is for him to be released and brought back to his family,” said Muhammad.

It is unclear if a decision from the court will come down today, or if the court will take some time on deciding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia