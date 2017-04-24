Danny Rocco Enjoying First Spring In Charge At Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Delaware football team is more than halfway through spring workouts as they prepare for their annual spring game which is set for May 6th.

The Blue Hens have a new coach in Danny Rocco. The Huntingdon, Pennsylvania native is taking over the program after a very successful run as the head man at CAA rival Richmond. Delaware went 4-7 in 2016 under Dave Brock and Dennis Dottin-Carter.

“I think we’re off to a really good start,” Rocco tells KYW Newsradio. “Obviously, we’re installing new systems offensively and defensively and in the kicking game. So the language is a lot different for the student-athlete. But it’s been fun. It’s been very competitive.”

Rocco talks about evaluating the roster.

“I think like every program at every level, there’s always areas of strength and areas of deficiency and/or areas that lack depth,” he says. “I feel like we certainly have the makings of a really good football team. There are some areas that we’re going to want to make sure we develop some depth here as we get deeper through spring and then into summer camp.”

Rocco on some positions on offense that have caught his eye so far this spring.

“I think our running backs are really good,” he says. “Wes Hills is very talented. (Thomas) Jefferson, (Kareem) Williams are really, really good backs. I think we’ve got good depth right there and high-level talent. Been pleased with the offensive line, good depth and maturity and experience.”

And on the other side of the football.

“Defensively” he says, “I think our front seven is big and physical and we’ve got some high-end talent.”

Delaware will open the 2017 regular season on August 31st against Delaware State.

