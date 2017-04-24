Carter Usowski Savoring Time On Diamond For Ursinus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division III Ursinus College baseball team has enjoyed a fine season to this point out in Collegeville. The Bears are 21-11 (8-5 in the Centennial Conference) and a big key to that success has been the play of sophomore infielder Carter Usowski.

A Central Bucks East High School product, Usowski is hitting .398 this season.

“It’s been a blast,” he told KYW Newsradio during an interview last week. “When everyone on the team is just having a great time, we’re winning. A lot of kids are contributing.”

Listen to the entire interview with Ursinus infielder Carter Usowski:

This year is especially satisfying for Usowski because his freshman season was cut short when he suffered a torn MCL turning a double play. He didn’t have surgery, but still had to work his way back.

“I just stuck to rehab with our trainers here and by summer baseball I was ready to go,” Usowski says. “I was 100% just with a brace on. Now I’m completely no brace, no anything.”

He says suffering a significant injury like that helped him realize how much he enjoys playing baseball.

“It really gives you a step back,” he says. “Going from playing to not even (being) on the bench, knowing that you can’t go back in during a game or you can’t help your team. It really, really makes me appreciate more playing this year than what I had last year.”

Usowski describes the approach that is allowing him to enjoy this success this season.

“Simple,” he says. “Very simple. Just going up there every time up to bat I’m just thinking, ‘Quick hands.’ Just positive thinking like, ‘You’ve got this.’ Then maybe one other thing, what I need to do for the team, stuff like that. But it’s really just simple. I’m just thinking really one thing at all times, it’s just quick hands.”

In addition to his high batting average, Usowski paces the Bears in hits (45), is second in doubles (11), tied for second in home runs (2) and second in RBI (26).

Ursinus returns to action on Monday afternoon, visiting Swarthmore.