Woman Found Slain In Kensington Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police say a woman was found slain inside a home in the Kensington section of the city.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Ruth Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found the 41-year-old dead on the floor of a second-floor bedroom.
Police say she had “a large laceration” on the back of her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 43-year-old man was detained by uniformed police officers at the scene and taken to the homicide unit, but police says no arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.
