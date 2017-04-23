Philadelphia Prepares As Penn Relays Coincide With NFL Draft

April 23, 2017 9:00 PM By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the NFL Draft is grabbing headlines, there will also be huge crowds in University City this week for the 123rd Penn Relays.

Street closures abound, around the parkway in preparation for the estimated 200,000 people expected to take in the 3 day NFL draft.

The Penn Relays usually attract another 100,000. But city officials and organizers of the two big events aren’t panicking.

Far from it, Larry Needle, Executive Director of PHL Sports, says they’ve both been down this road before.

“You go back just two years ago to the Papal visit, last year to DNC, this year with the draft even with it being on relays weekend, we are great as a city in hosting big events, he said. We’ve proven it time and again.”

Organizers are recommending event goers use public transportation. Free parking will be available at the Sports Complex in South Philly.

“Hop on the Broad St line, get up to City Hall. If they’re going to the draft they can make their way over the Parkway, if they’re going to the relays they can hop on the Market Street line,” said Needle.

In addition, Sugar House Casino is offering free shuttle service. Needle also recommends the Schyukill River Trail for those who want to shuttle between the draft and relays.

