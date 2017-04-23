22 Arrested After Police Raid ‘Pot Party’ In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly two dozen people were arrested as Philadelphia Police raided a “pot party” in the Frankford section of the city.

It was billed on social media as a “Philly Smoke Session.” The location: a warehouse in the 4500 block of Worth Street. And at 8 p.m. Friday, police stormed in.

Authorities say 22 people were arrested and they seized 50 pounds of pot, $50,000, four guns, and around 100 pounds of edibles.

Chris Goldstein, a writer and marijuana legalization advocate, was there.

“I was put into metal handcuffs,” he said. “The first officer put his hands down the front of my pants during the search. I was handed off to a narcotics officer who performed a second search of me – also hands down the front of my pants while I was handcuffed. I was then released and let go.”

Goldstein says he was among the 175 people who were released without charges. He says police should be focusing on more serious matters; many in attendance at this “SmokeEasy” need medical marijuana because Pennsylvania’s program is still in the works.

“Many of these patients are low-income, local patients,” he said. “I don’t know how they would be able to fly to Denver, Colorado and fly back any product.”

Police also executed search warrants at two addresses in South Philadelphia.