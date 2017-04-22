Teen With Brain Injury Gets Touching Prom Invite

April 22, 2017 8:21 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (CBS) — Twelve years after a near fatal car accident, an invitation to prom makes a family’s dream come true.

Doctor’s didn’t think Unik would make it after he was hit by a van at 5 years old.

He doesn’t talk and his family says he has a childlike mentality, but thanks to his childhood friend, he’ll soon go to prom.

Tanae Dixon met Unik before the accident. They quickly became friends and that bond has only gotten stronger.

“For him to go to prom with me, it’s like a gift. I am so excited I can’t wait,” said Dixon. “I think he is thinking like, ‘that’s my girl, that’s my girl. I love her.'”

She says Unik is her motivation to keep going when things get hard.

She says she plans to keep up their friendship as she heads to college.

