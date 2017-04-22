New SEPTA Regional Rail Schedules Set To Take Effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules will go into effect on Sunday.

SEPTA says the new schedules will focus on weekday and weekend service adjustments and time adjustments on services operating on Amtrak lines to support the final implementation phase of Positive Train Control.

Highlights of the April 23 schedule change are as follows:

• Weekday and Saturday train times have been adjusted for Regional Rail Lines with some trains departing earlier or later than previously scheduled.

• Significant changes were made to Saturday and Sunday Chestnut Hill East, Media/Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/ Thorndale and West Trenton Regional Rail Lines.

• Airport Line: Select Saturday and Sunday Airport Line trains will operate continued service to Warminster and Glenside Stations. Trains will no longer operate continued service to Chestnut Hill East. Select trains will operate under different train numbers.

• Chestnut Hill East: Minor changes were made to weekday trains. Significant adjustments were made to Saturday and Sunday service with most inbound trains departing 20 minutes earlier. New Saturday and Sunday afternoon, evening and late night trains have been added. Weekday train #780 departing from Suburban Station at 11:40 p.m. will no longer operate. Train #778 will be the last train to Chestnut Hill East.

• Fox Chase: Minor changes were made to select weekday train departure times.

• Lansdale/Doylestown: Changes include adjustments to Saturday and Sunday departure times and changes to train numbers and destinations. All trains will operate continued service to Malvern and Thorndale Stations along the Paoli/Thorndale Line and will no longer continue to Elwyn Station on the Media/Elwyn Line.

• Manayunk/Norristown: Changes include adjustments to departure and arrival times on select trains. Weekend trains with service towards Center City will operate later than previously

scheduled. A special weekend schedule will be in effect on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 for infrastructure improvements on the line.

• Media/Elwyn: Most weekday trains will operate at different times than previously scheduled. Weekday trains departing between 8:45 a.m. and 1:36 p.m. will only make D-stops – meaning that

trains will only stop to discharge or pick-up passengers, but may depart ahead of schedule. Trains departing between 7:00 p.m. and the end of the service day will operate at different times than previously scheduled with the exception of train #383, which will operate as previously scheduled. All Saturday and Sunday trains will depart at new times with most trains operating later and select trains will operate earlier. Weekend trains will operate continued service to West Trenton and will no longer operate to Doylestown Station.

• Paoli/Thorndale: Changes were made to select weekday departure and arrival times. Significant adjustments were made to Saturday and Sunday departure and arrival times including the

origination of trains, addition of new trains, changes to train numbers and continued through service destinations.

• Trenton: Weekday train #9737 will depart from Suburban Station three minutes later and train #9749 will depart four minutes earlier. Most Saturday and Sunday inbound trains will depart up to eight minutes earlier. A new Saturday train #9700 will depart from Trenton Transit Center at 5:59 a.m. and provide service to Center City. Most Saturday and Sunday outbound trains will depart up to 10 minutes later. New Saturday train #739 will depart from Suburban Station at 12:40 a.m. and make all stops to Trenton Transit Center.

• Warminster: Select weekday trains will operate at different times than previously scheduled. Most Saturday and Sunday inbound trains will operate earlier than previously scheduled. New

train #4571 will depart from Warminster Station at 5:01 pm and make local stops. Train #459 (formerly Train #457) will depart from Warminster 23 minutes later and will arrive at Suburban

Station 30 minutes later with continued service to the Airport. Train #475 departing from Glenside at 10:52 p.m. will no longer operate. The last train towards Center City will depart from Warminster Station at 10:26 p.m. and make stops at all stations.

• West Trenton: Changes were made to select weekday trains including added stops to train #319, train #373 and train #376. Train #323 will no longer stop at Wayne Junction Station and train

#6327 will now originate at Neshaminy Station. Adjustments were made to select weekday evening departure times. Train run times and numbers for all weekend inbound and outbound trains have been adjusted with trains departing earlier or later than previously scheduled.

• Wilmington/Newark: Adjustments were made to select weekday trains including train #3223 which will operate 17 minutes earlier.

SEPTA says the new schedules are also part of the transit agency’s overall improvement plan to enhance Regional Rail service reliability throughout its system.

SEPTA is encouraging Regional Rail passengers with iPhone or Android devices to sign up for the SEPTA App to receive the latest version of the Regional Rail schedules.