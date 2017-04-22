‘Happy Days’ Actress Erin Moran Dead At 56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Happy Days actress Erin Moran has died at age 56, reports CBS News.
Officials with the Harrison County dispatch in Indiana were called to her residence around 4:10 p.m. Saturday and they said they discovered an “unresponsive” female, according to reports.
The woman was later identified as Erin Marie Moran. She was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
An autopsy is pending.
Moran, played the spunky Joanie Cunningham on ABC’s long-running sitcom “Happy Days,” and on its short-lived spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
TMZ has reported the former sitcom star had fallen on hard times. Out of money, she and her husband were reportedly kicked out of a trailer park in Indiana for “hard partying.”
Moran’s other credits include “Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and VH-1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” a decade ago.