Report: College Students Overestimate How Much Peers Drink

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our perceptions of other people are often different than reality.

Whether it is the amount of fun they have, or the amount of money they make, we sometimes have opinions that are not based in reality.

This is true in college populations as well.

More than 70% of U.S. college students overestimate the amount of alcohol their peers drink.

The report is based on a study of more than 76,000 students at 130 colleges and universities.

Here are the hard numbers.

Only 21% of students actually perceived the typical student at their school did not drink, while 60% believed it was common for their peers to consume three or more drinks at a social event or party.

The danger is that the unrealistic perception could lead to increases in alcohol abuse