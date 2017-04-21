Philly High School Takes Part In Earth-Friendly Lunch Experiment

April 21, 2017 9:53 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at Philadelphia’s Saul High School are testing out a program to reduce the amount of lunchroom waste headed to landfills.

The spring semester pilot program for freshmen at Saul High School replaces Styrofoam lunch trays with a compostable tray made of paper and corn fiber.

“I think right now we’re doing about 140 trays on Friday, and it’s one lunch period,” said Scott Blunk, who runs the compost program at Saul.

He says students taking part gather the paper-based trays and bring them across the street to the school’s compost pile.

“It disappears. It’s really good. It’s easily composted,” Blunk said.

Blunk says the paper trays are more expensive, but they’re sturdier and handle liquids better — so students may use fewer of them.

