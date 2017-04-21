Phillies Back Home To Host Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a 3-3 road trip through Washington and new York, the Phillies are back home tonight to open a weekend series with the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies wrapped up the road trip by taking two of three form the Mets. Last night the Phillies beat New York, 6-4.
Philadelphia is now 6-9 on the season and tonight they will give the ball to RHP Jeremy Hellickson. He has been quite good in three starts this season, going 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA. Hellickson beat Washington last time out on Saturday, allowing two runs in seven innings of work.
The Braves are also 6-9 and coming off getting swept by Washington. RHP Bartolo Colon will start for the Atlanta Braves. The 43-year old is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA. He pitched seven innings of one-hit, one-run ball last time out, beating the Padres, 9-2.
Here is the lineup for the Phillies against Colon:
1. Cesar Hernandez 2B
2. Aaron Altherr LF
3. Odubel Herrera CF
4. Maikel Franco 3B
5. Michael Saunders RF
6. Tommy Joseph 1B
7. Freddy Galvis SS
8. Cameron Rupp C
9. Jeremy Hellickson P
KYW’s Matt Leon got a scout of the 2017 Braves by talking with Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network.