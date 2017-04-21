Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival Premieres In Style

April 21, 2017 10:18 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for the glamorous premiere of the first ever Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival, continuing through through the weekend.

Coinciding with Earth Day Weekend, 26 films focusing on the environment in some capacity are shown at the Prince Theater on Chestnut Street.

“We want to entertain, inform, and inspire people,” says festival co-founder Debra Wolf Goldstein, “because Philadelphia is full of people who care about the environment, who are passionate about their food and sustainability and environmental justice.”

She says all films were made within the last year, and cover a wide range of topics.

“From biodiversity in Indonesia to short, animated films about overdevelopment, and we have films from around the world,” said Goldstein.

Many of the film’s directors are in town. They’ll be available for discussion sessions following each showing.

A full list of movies that will be shown through Sunday night is available here.

