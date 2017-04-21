Overbrook School For The Blind Breaks Ground On Special Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Overbrook School for the Blind broke ground Friday on its latest project designed to awaken the senses of students.

Tucked behind iron gates, the Overbrook School for the Blind is a special place where children and young adults with visual impairments and special needs can grow.

“Picture for yourself- kids learning about growing plants and respecting the earth,” said one speaker, “picture their faces when they feel their fully grown plants that they may harvest and actually eat for lunch.”

That is the vision for the new M. Christine Murphy Horticulture and Education Center– an 1800 square foot, $750,000 greenhouse with a state of the art irrigation system and fully accessible classroom.

“Where our students will be able to take part in year-round, hands-on, growing activities,” says Gerald Kitzhoffer, CEO and Executive Director. He says the new center will expand the school’s Farm to Table Program, allowing kids to plant and nurse their own fruits and vegetables.

“It’s really rewarding,” says Elijah McClinton, a student who works the Farm to Table program. “This new center will give others kids a chance to be a part of what I experienced.”

The center comes thanks to a generous donation from OSB Board of Trustee Member Sid Rosenblatt, in memory of his wife.

Green Mountain Energy Sun Club also presented a check for $201,480 during the ground breaking ceremony.

The center is scheduled to be complete spring of next year.