LeBron James Leads Cavs To Historic Comeback

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeBron James continues to make his case for the game’s all-time greatest player.
The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame the largest postseason halftime deficit — 25 points — to beat the Pacers on Thursday night, 119-114.
James lead the Cavs with 41 points (14-27 FG, 6-12 3FG, 7-14 FT, ), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 blocks for his 17th postseason triple double. James scored or assisted on 73 points, a personal playoff career high, according to ESPN.
The Cavs lead their first-round series against the Pacers 3-0.
