Justice Department Puts Pressure On Sanctuary Cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Justice Department has sent a letter to Philadelphia, and six other cities, ordering them to verify that they’re in compliance with immigration law or risk losing federal grant money.

The letter addressed to Mayor Jim Kenney, and signed by an acting assistant attorney general, demands a response by June 30th that includes an official legal opinion that verifies the city does not prohibit officials from giving immigration authorities information about the immigration status of an individual or, it says, lose a $1.7 million grant it was awarded in 2016.

The mayor’s spokesperson says the city believes there’s nothing in its policy that would prevent it from verifying it’s in compliance with those rules, even though the city’s policy does say it won’t hold anyone in custody beyond their release date without a judicial warrant or provide notice of their release date.

Letters were also sent to New York, Chicago, Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, and the California Department of Corrections.