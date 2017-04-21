Police: 1 Dead After Car Slams Into Concrete Barrier During Brief Chase On I-95

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — One person was killed and three others hurt in a car accident on I-95 early Friday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers attempted to stop a 1999 Acura for speeding. The 23-year-old driver led police on a brief chase and didn’t stop until he slammed into a concrete barrier near Exit 40.
The vehicle overturned, killing the front seat passenger, identified as Javairia Mahmood, 22, from Trenton. The driver and two passengers in the back seat were also hurt.
The accident caused northbound 95 to be shut down for several hours.
Authorities are working to determine if the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. The accident remains under investigation.