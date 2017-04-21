NJ Woman Indicted After Allegedly Killing Husband With Fire Extinguisher

April 21, 2017 2:53 PM
WILLINGBORO, NJ (CBS) — A woman has been indicted for murder after she allegedly fatally struck her husband in the head with a fire extinguisher earlier this year, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Laciana Tinsley, 42, is accused of hitting her husband multiple times with the extinguisher inside their Willingboro home.

Douglas Tinsley, 74, was unresponsive when police and medics arrived to their residence on Jan. 30.

Officials say Laciana called 911 at 12:06 p.m. to report she struck her husband and claimed it was self defense.

Efforts to revive Douglas failed and he was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.

Laciana was taken into custody and charged later that day. She was also indicted by a Burlington County Grand Jury on one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She is being housed in the Atlantic County Jail.

Authorities say an autopsy determined Douglas died of blunt head trauma.

