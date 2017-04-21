Christie To Former Revel Casino Owner: Get Licensed Or Sell

April 21, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Christie, Glenn Straub, Revel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he hopes the owner of the former Revel casino sells the property if he’s unwilling to get licensed.

Christie referred to owner Glenn Straub on Thursday during his radio call-in show without saying his name.

The Republican governor says the owner refused to show financial documents and get licensed as required. He adds that if that doesn’t happen, the casino won’t open on his watch. Christie is term-limited and leaves office in January.

Straub is battling regulators over when and how the former Revel should reopen under the name Ten and blames officials for the red tape.

 

Straub bought the former $2.4 billion resort for $82 million from bankruptcy court two years ago.

A message left for Straub has not been returned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia