High School Employee Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student

TREDYFFRIN, Pa. (CBS) — A high school employee is accused of sexually assaulting an underage female student.
The Tredyffrin Police Department arrested 67-year-old Arthur Phillips, an instructional aide in the television production studio at Conestoga High School.
Police say the victim initially befriended Phillips at the beginning of the school year, and then in January, the alleged sexual assaults began.
According to police, the alleged victim said that on more than 10 occasions from January until April, Phillips sexually assaulted her, as she told him she did not want to have sex.
Police also said Phillips would grope, touch and kiss the female student in his high school office.
Police say they recovered explicit photographs Phillips sent to the student from her cellphone.
Police interviewed Phillips where they say he did admit to communicating to the alleged victim via text message and having her in his vehicle.
Phillips has been charged with institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and endangering the welfare of a child, among other related charges.