Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Sleeping Man In North Philly Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are questioning two people in connection with a shooting in Ogontz that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition.

Police said the suspects also narrowly missed hitting another man, who was asleep inside a nearby home.

Officers were on patrol near 15th and Conlyn Streets around 11 p.m. Thursday, when they heard gunshots and rushed to the scene.

There was no victim there, but officers found about 20 spent shell casings. They also saw a car speeding away from the intersection.

Officers followed the car and reportedly saw the people inside toss two guns out of the window. Police have recovered those semi-automatic guns.

They were finally able to stop the car near 21st and Grange Streets and took two people in for questioning.

Back over at the shooting scene, officers discovered that a stray bullet went through the window of second floor bedroom of a home on the corner, hitting a bedpost where a man was sleeping.

“That just missed the male that was sleeping in that bed by about a foot, so that individual is extremely lucky,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Had he been sitting up or if when he heard the gunshots, which he did, if he would have gotten out of bed and looked out his window there was a good possibility he could have been struck by gunfire.”

The shooting victim suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm, shoulder and torso. He arrived at Einstein Medical Center in a private car.

While police are questioning two persons of interest in this shooting, they are also questioning the two people who drove the victim to Einstein.