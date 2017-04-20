Thousands Expected For Philly ‘March For Science’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A march in the name of science is slated to take over the streets of Center City Philadelphia on Saturday as part of a World Earth Day celebration.
Thousands of people are expected to meet in front of City Hall at 11am Saturday morning to take part in the March for Science.
“We’re here to honor Philadelphia’s historic scientific legacy. Philadelphia is the home to more than half a million STEM jobs. We have a wealth of academic institutions,” said Janice Rael, the march’s lead organizer
She says more than 500 sister marches are slated to take place around the world on the same day.
“We want to highlight science, celebrate science, and have the public join in support for science. Especially now under the new administration, when we’re concerned about budget cuts to science education, science funding,” Rael said.
The march is scheduled to end at Penn’s Landing, will there will be a rally featuring music and an array speakers from the scientific community.