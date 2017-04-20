The Dom Giordano Show: Joseph

April 20, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Fox News moves on from Bill O’Reilly.

9:10-Reverend Sharpton claiming O’Reilly acted like a spokesman for “white nationalism.” 

9:35-Joe DiStephano of the Philadelphia Inquirer joined discussing the h1b1 work visa program in Philadelphia.

10:00-Bill in Pennsylvania to allow school teachers to be armed.

10:20-People Magazine’s most beautiful woman of 2017. 

10:35-Jeffrey Lord joined discussing the firing of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News.

11:00-Jake Tapper joined discussing President Trump and Attorney General Sessions’ views on marijuana, O’Reilly’s firing from Fox News and doing a broadcast at 9pm next week.

11:10-Mayor DiBlasio proposing to raise cigarette prices in NYC to the highest in the Country.

11:50-Gretchen Carlson named in Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” 

